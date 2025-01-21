Rose's Income Garden Portfolio Revealed: Yield 6.2%/Defensive Sector Winners

Jan. 21, 2025 6:42 AM ETBTI, MO, PFE, CVS, BCE, VZ, KEN, DNP, MFAN, JBBB, BCE:CA
RoseNose
Investing Group
(16min)

Summary

  • The "RIG" portfolio aims for 50% income from defensive sectors and includes 83 stocks across 11+ sectors, focusing on investment-grade stocks.
  • Defensive sectors include consumer staples, healthcare, utilities, and communication/telecom, with top-yield stocks like British American Tobacco and Pfizer.
  • Groups 2 and 3 include defensive financials, bonds, ETFs, and preferred shares, contributing to stable income and meeting the 50% income goal.
  • The portfolio, launched in November 2021, has outperformed SPY by 1.63%, emphasizing quality, reliable income, and some growth stocks for a balanced approach.
  • Portfolio Yield is 6.2% and the top 2 yield stocks in the defensive sectors are discussed.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Macro Trading Factory. Learn More »
Stack of Dollar Bills with Trophy

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

Rose’s Income Garden “RIG” Portfolio

The "RIG" 83 stock portfolio is currently diversified into 11 analyst suggested sectors +1. It has a goal to have 50% minimum of its income, not value, coming from defensive sectors alone. A second important goal of RIG is to own stocks with

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose
14.84K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

RIG owns all the stocks listed for a total of 83.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
CVS--
CVS Health Corporation
BCE--
BCE Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News