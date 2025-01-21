After Donald Trump won the 2024 US election, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock went on a major rally, rising 14% the Wednesday after the election results came out. Evidently, investors had big hopes
Tesla: Overvalued Without A Catalyst
Summary
- Tesla stock has been rallying ever since Donald Trump won the US Presidential Election.
- It has reached a price that is not justified if historical trends in its growth rates and margins persist.
- Tesla stock needs a growth catalyst, or catalysts, to be worth its current price.
- A mass Robotaxi deployment could in theory be such a catalyst, but it faces regulatory hurdles.
- Some of Donald Trump's policies are favorable to TSLA, but their impact is not likely to be very large.
