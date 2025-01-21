Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is the nation’s largest supplier of construction aggregates, operating more than 397 aggregates facilities in the US market. I favor the company’s pricing power on aggregate products and anticipate their growth will
Vulcan Materials: Expecting Construction Market Recovery In 2025; Initiating With 'Buy'
Summary
- Vulcan Materials, the largest US construction aggregates supplier, is rated 'Buy' with a one-year target price of $300 per share.
- Strong pricing power and strategic locations enable Vulcan Materials to maintain solid pricing growth despite volume fluctuations.
- Anticipated high-single-digit price growth for FY25, supported by demand recovery and falling interest rates, underpins Vulcan’s growth outlook.
- Key risks include weather disruptions, logistics issues, and economic sensitivity, but overall, Vulcan Materials is poised to benefit from the construction market recovery.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.