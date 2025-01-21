Hexcel: It Is Time To Buy The Stock (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 21, 2025
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Hexcel faces challenges from Boeing's production issues, aerospace supply chain problems, and a struggling Industrial segment, but expects higher airplane production in 2025.
  • Despite pressures, Hexcel's Q3 sales grew 8.8%, with a notable 17.5% increase in commercial aerospace sales driven by Airbus and Boeing 787 programs.
  • Analysts forecast Q4 2024 revenue growth of 4.25% and EPS growth of 20.85%, with full-year sales growth of 6.5% and EPS growth of 11%.
  • Upgrading HXL from hold to buy due to expected 2025 airplane production predictability and a 27% upside potential, with a price target of $84.
Boeing 787 Dreamliner Air France

Matthieu Douhaire

I covered Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in July 2024 and assigned a hold rating to Hexcel stock based on a set of challenges that affect the upside for the company. Since then, the stock has gained 6.2% while the S&P

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.22K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses.

