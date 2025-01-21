State Street: Solid Q4 But Disappointing Guidance
Summary
- State Street shares gained 30% over the past year, benefiting from fewer rate cuts and rising asset levels, but mixed guidance prompts a "hold" rating.
- Q4 earnings beat consensus at $2.60 per share, driven by a 12% revenue rise and strong asset growth, but 2025 guidance is less optimistic.
- Despite solid deposit growth and a high CET1 capital ratio, ongoing fee compression and interest rate sensitivity limit upside potential; shares are fairly valued at 10.5x earnings.
- I expect 0-3% net income growth in 2025, with shares likely to remain in the $90-$105 range; maintaining a "hold" rating due to tempered 2025 expectations.
