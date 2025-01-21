IREN Remains Undervalued Following Its Hashrate Expansion

Jan. 21, 2025 7:29 AM ETIREN Limited (IREN) Stock1 Comment
Zvi Bar
5.32K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • IREN Limited is a strong value in the Bitcoin mining industry, with potential for growth from AI expansion in 2025.
  • Unlike most competitors, IREN sells mined Bitcoin to fund its growth, avoiding excessive dilution and making it easier to analyze.
  • IREN's AI Cloud Services, powered by NVIDIA GPUs, could significantly boost earnings, though Bitcoin price remains a critical risk.
  • With Bitcoin prices strong, IREN shares could test $15 resistance and potentially break out higher, driven by increased hashrate and AI growth.

Gold Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency Data Concept

BlackJack3D

This is an update to my prior forecast on IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN), formerly known as Iris Energy, which continues to be one of the better values within the bitcoin mining industry. Further, it is likely that IREN's expansion into artificial

This article was written by

Zvi Bar
5.32K Followers
Zvi provides advisory services to companies, trusts, and individuals, including consulting expert services regarding retirement and estate planning. Zvi is admitted to practice law in the state of New York, where he offers cash management, Bitcoin, and Trust Protector services. Zvi is also The Claw of The Lava Empire and is an Amazon Influencer. No articles or discussions here shall constitute a legal, fiduciary or advisory role, but solely act as informative press and/or a starting point from which, ideally, further constructive discussion may follow. Comments are welcome, as are questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IREN, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IREN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IREN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IREN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News