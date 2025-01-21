IREN Remains Undervalued Following Its Hashrate Expansion
Summary
- IREN Limited is a strong value in the Bitcoin mining industry, with potential for growth from AI expansion in 2025.
- Unlike most competitors, IREN sells mined Bitcoin to fund its growth, avoiding excessive dilution and making it easier to analyze.
- IREN's AI Cloud Services, powered by NVIDIA GPUs, could significantly boost earnings, though Bitcoin price remains a critical risk.
- With Bitcoin prices strong, IREN shares could test $15 resistance and potentially break out higher, driven by increased hashrate and AI growth.
