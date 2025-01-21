Frequency Electronics: Strong Legacy Business With Significant Upside From Quantum Sensors
Summary
- Frequency Electronics excels in precision time and frequency tech, showing strong legacy business performance and record backlog, driving a recent share price hike.
- Quantum sensors are pivotal for Frequency's future, leveraging atomic clock expertise to capture market share in the burgeoning quantum computing industry.
- Revenue for Q2 2025 was robust, with a record backlog of $81 million, supporting a revenue projection of $75 million for fiscal 2025.
- Despite reliance on government contracts, Frequency is well-positioned for growth, with a stock price target of $22.57, potentially rising 30% in six months.
