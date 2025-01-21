Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q1 2025

Summary

  • The U.S. stands out for its relatively robust growth, which we believe could surprise modestly to the upside this year.
  • Slow progress on inflation may limit the Federal Reserve’s capacity to cut interest rates further.
  • Europe appears more vulnerable to a stilted export environment, particularly to China, but with more wriggle room for easing.
  • We remain relatively cautious on duration, seeing opportunities for trading more at the shorter end of the curve.

A pie chart made of textured material

Richard Drury

Navigating New Fiscal Forces

With inflation continuing to improve, the downward path of central bank rates remains on track, if uneven geographically given U.S. economic strength. Now, amid political turbulence, attention is shifting toward fiscal issues - spending and tax policy - that could affect issuance

