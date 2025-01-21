FMI International Equity (Unhedged) Q4 2024 Review

Fiduciary Management Inc
10 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • FMI International Unhedged returned a gross of -7.24% for the fourth quarter and 3.43% for 2024.
  • Recent purchase: ICON PLC, a global CRO, added at 2% in December 2024 due to attractive valuation amidst a cyclical trough.
  • Recent sale: Arch Capital Group Ltd., sold remaining 1.5% position in November 2024 to pursue better risk/reward opportunities.

world finance money

mnbb

FMI International Equity (Unhedged) Quarterly Review - December 31, 2024

Performance

Quarter

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Since Inception

International Unhedged (Gross)

-7.24%

3.43%

3.43%

2.34%

4.42%

NA

4.42%

I nternational Unhedged (Net)

This article was written by

Fiduciary Management Inc
10 Followers
Fiduciary Management, Inc. (“FMI”), founded in 1980, is an independent money management firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. FMI’s equity investing strategies apply a value discipline, with a focused approach firmly rooted in fundamental research. As of 3/31/2024, FMI has approximately $16.1 billion in AUA ($15.8 Billion AUM). Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fiduciary Management and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FMIJX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FMIJX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMIJX
--
FMIFX
--
FMIYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News