U.K.: Answers To The Big Questions Of The Past 2 Weeks

Summary

  • Some much-needed calm has tentatively returned to the UK bond market after a tumultuous start to the year. 10-year gilt yields have slipped back below 4.7%.
  • While that volatility says as much about the US as it does the UK, uncertainty surrounding Britain’s inflation, interest rate and fiscal challenges remains ever-present.
  • Taking a look at some of the biggest questions of the past two weeks and our answers.
  • The implications for the UK fiscal/monetary mix are sterling-negative.

By James Smith, Chris Turner, Michiel Tukker

Some much-needed calm has tentatively returned to the UK bond market after a tumultuous start to the year. 10-year gilt yields have slipped back below 4.7%, having come within touching distance of 4.9% earlier

