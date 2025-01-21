It’s probably an understatement to say that AI has claimed many victims among legacy technology companies. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), once a popular learning platform for high school and college students, has been one of the biggest flameouts as students increasingly turn
Chegg: Risk Aplenty, But The Stock's Crash Is Likely Overdone In The Near Term
Summary
- Chegg's stock has plummeted over 80% due to AI competition, but its subscription revenue still generates positive EBITDA and free cash flow.
- Despite significant subscriber losses, Chegg's retention rates are improving, indicating a more loyal customer base valuing its educational focus.
- The valuation is extremely low, trading at just 1.1x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA, reflecting operational risks but also potential for stabilization.
- Chegg is worth monitoring for short-term trading, with upcoming Q4 earnings potentially showcasing its ability to generate profits despite a shrinking revenue base.
