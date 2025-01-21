Liontown Resources Limited (LINRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCPK:LINRF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 20, 2025 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Antonino Ottaviano - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Grant Donald - Chief Commercial Officer

Jon Latto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Levi Spry - UBS

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Stuart Howe - Bell Potter Securities

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey

Hayden Bairstow - Argonaut

Melanie Burton - Reuters

Sam Catalano - Wilsons Advisory

Antonino Ottaviano

Good morning and good afternoon listeners. Thanks for joining our First Full Quarterly Production Update for Liontown.

With me on this presentation is Jon Latto, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Grant Donald, our Chief Commercial Officer, but also acting for Adam Smits, who's taking a well-earned break and will be back with us early in the new year.

This full quarter of production from Kathleen Valley confirms we are well on track to achieving our ambition of becoming an established world-class producer of lithium. This quarter demonstrates a continuation of what really matters and what's within our control. We've done our open pit mining and our underground mining, and they're proceeding smoothly, and we're recording both record output but record production productivity. And the ramp-up performance in the plant, as you'll see when we go through this presentation, is going in line and in some areas, exceeding our expectations.

Now both of those things have to come together for us to deliver the production we need and more importantly, in today's world, the unit cost outcomes we need. If we can just go to the first slide, please. Look, I wanted to start with the strategy slide because I think it's important to reinforce that our focus is very much on all of these three horizons that are in different intensities. Clearly, the focus is getting the ramp-up and