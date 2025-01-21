The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) achieves its low volatility objective through a concentrated portfolio in financial services. Despite its unusual approach, this fund has shown a good track record, outpacing
SMLV: Moderate Volatility With Heavy Allocation To Financials
Summary
- The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF achieves low volatility through a concentrated portfolio in financial services, outperforming the Russell 2000 with lower volatility.
- SMLV's low price-to-earnings multiples make it suitable for value-oriented investors, especially those bullish on financials, particularly regional banks.
- Despite sector concentration, SMLV's outlook is positive, as it is poised to benefit from local U.S. infrastructure investments and increased M&A activity.
- SMLV is a good option for exposure to small-cap companies, but may not be ideal as a core holding due to sector-specific risks.
