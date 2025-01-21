Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is the only apartment REIT with a Midwest focus. It is a small cap at ~$1B market cap and is currently trading at a discount to peers on AFFO multiple and net asset value (NAV).

The Buy Thesis

CSR’s markets received quite a bit less new supply, allowing it to continue growing AFFO/share in 2024 and 2025, while the rest of the sector is flat to slightly down. Its better near-term prospects are not priced in, with the stock trading at less than 80% of (NAV) and a 3-turn discount to the sector average AFFO multiple.

We also believe the company can perform well long-term with its clever acquisition strategy and targeting of growth markets.

Making Acquisitions Highly Accretive in a Challenging Market

Apartments are broadly considered to be a strong long-term asset class, as they tend to grow NOI nicely over time. This is reflected in the very low cap rates at which they transact.

Even with the 10-year treasury at about 4.7%, apartments frequently trade at cap rates of around 5%. It is a rather challenging trade-off for apartment REITs because they want to attach to that growth, but it is difficult to do so without a negative carry in the near term. Frankly, a 5% cap rate is not enough to cover cost of capital, so it can take a few years for acquisitions of high-quality properties to be cashflow accretive.

Centerspace is using some clever tactics to buy newly built properties in growth markets and have them be accretive on day 1.

In October 2024, CSR bought the Lydian, a 129-unit apartment building with a bit of fully leased mixed-use space in Denver. The $54 million purchase price represented a low-5s cap rate, which is quite typical for a young property in a growth market.

CSR’s cost of equity is 6.6% (inverted AFFO multiple)

CSR’s cost of debt is north of 5%

Buying it the normal way would not be accretive, but CSR funded it with debt assumption and OP unit issuance – per the press release:

“The acquisition was financed through the assumption of $35 million of mortgage debt, the issuance of $14.5 million of common operating partnership units, and cash. The assumed debt carries an interest rate of 3.72%, is interest-only through January 2032, and matures in February 2037. Operating partnership units were issued at a negotiated value of $76.42 per unit. As part of the transaction consideration, the Company will provide tax protection to the holders of the common operating partnership units.”

Assuming the mortgage provides a cost of debt of 3.72% for the next 7 years, that ability would have been available to any buyer. The OP unit issuance is more unique to the UPREIT structure of CSR.

OP units are an excellent transaction tool that I wish REITs would use far more extensively. It is a win-win for both parties. The seller gets to defer taxation that would have otherwise been incurred upon asset sale, and the REIT gets to issue equity above market price and avoid the fees that would normally be associated with equity issuance.

The tax savings to the seller are sufficiently large in many cases that the OP units can be priced well above market price. In this case, pricing at $76.42 is far above CSR’s market price of $61.47 and even above where it traded at the time of the transaction.

With $4.21 of expected 2025 AFFO that is a cost of equity of just 5.5%

That takes CSR’s blended cost of capital to 4.24%, giving them a nearly 100 basis point spread immediately.

calculations by author

The Lydian acquisition represents a fairly significant chunk of CSR’s assets at 5% of market cap. Buying a newly built growth asset like this and having it be accretive on day 1 is a big win.

Regional Advantages/Disadvantages

Midwestern apartments tend to be less boom and bust than the Sun Belt or the coasts.

CSR’s markets underperformed in the 2021-2022 rental rate surge, but are overperforming now. As seen in the slide below, CSR clobbered its peers in same-store NOI growth in 2024.

CSR

This translated to better FFO and AFFO per share growth in 2024.

The same is expected for 2025 with consensus estimates calling for AFFO of $4.21 in 2025 and $4.42 in 2026.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

This roughly 5% growth rate is excellent considering 2023-2025 is the peak of multifamily oversupply, as we covered more thoroughly here.

Midwestern markets aren’t necessarily better. In the very long term, I think the Sun Belt will have the most growth and the coasts the least growth, with the Midwest in the middle.

However, in the near term, the Midwest does appear to have the best growth rates for apartments, which I think bodes well for CSR’s stock.

CSR’s largest markets are Minneapolis and Denver at 33.45% and 22.25% exposure, respectively.

Minneapolis has had both strong demand and high construction completions with completions slightly outpacing absorption in 2023 and 2024, resulting in a slight uptick in vacancy.

Marcus and Millichap

Rental rates, however, have continued to rise nicely. I suspect rent growth in the face of the supply is a result of 2 things:

Rental rates were quite low Vacancy rates remain low relative to the national average

Denver is facing a similar supply increase, with completions also outpacing absorption in 2023 and 2024.

Marcus and Millichap

Yet, rental rates have also remained positive in Denver. Denver’s vacancy rate is a bit higher and concessions are starting to creep up from buildings in lease-up, so I think it will have a bit weaker of a 2025. Already in October, new leases were down 5.8%, partially buoyed by retained tenants getting a 3.7% rent increase.

Apartment List

The company has enjoyed steady same-store NOI growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Our forecast is for 2025 to be lower, but positive. Overall, CSR’s markets are likely to come out slightly ahead of national averages in 2025.

Mark-to-Market Opportunity

Compared to other apartment REITs, CSR has been less aggressive at pushing rent. Its rent-to-tenant income ratio is only 23.1%.

CSR

Part of that is regional, but I do think there is room for significant rent growth.

Valuation

CSR has consistently traded at a discount to peers. That holds true today with CSR at 14.9X AFFO while the sector median is 18.7X.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Historically, the discount was predicated on 3 factors:

Small cap Higher leverage Unproven markets

When these factors were in place, I think the discount was correct. However, CSR has made substantial improvements in all 3 categories.

At a $1.06B market cap, CSR is much bigger than it was and is approaching an efficient scale. I would still discount it about 1 turn for its small size, but not 2 or 3 turns.

The company has made a concerted effort to pay down debt and is now much closer to sector average leverage. EBITDA coverage of interest expense plus preferred dividends is now over 3X, which is quite healthy.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

After a preferred redemption at the close of the 3rd quarter, this coverage ratio will improve even further.

The bulk of CSR’s historical discount was related to it being in relatively less institutionally accepted markets like Minot, North Dakota. I happen to like the fundamentals of some of these smaller markets, but factually, the stock market does attribute a significant discount to MSAs outside the top 50.

This should no longer be a problem for CSR as the bulk of its portfolio is now in major markets like Minneapolis and Denver.

With these bruises largely fixed, the 3-turn discount is no longer appropriate for CSR. I think it should trade about 1 turn below the apartment sector median.

That would be 17X instead of 15X where it trades today.

We charted each apartment REIT’s AFFO multiple against its debt to capital to form a leverage-adjusted valuation. The line represents fair value (agnostic to fundamental factors).

2MC

CSR is materially below the line indicating that it is discounted to fair value. Asset value backs up this idea, with CSR trading at 79.7% of NAV compared to the apartment median of 88.1%.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Worth pointing out is that analysts used a 6.03% cap rate to get the $77.09 NAV estimate. In my opinion, that is quite conservative, as many of their assets would transact closer to a 5.5% cap rate.

Risks to Investment in CSR

Centerspace has a rather substantial debt maturity in 2026 to the tune of $101 million.

Supplemental

As the company is highly profitable, I don’t view it as a solvency risk, but rather as the cost of refinancing at today’s rates.

This maturing debt is very cheap at a weighted average of 3.6%. At today’s rates, it would get refinanced about 200 basis points higher. This will likely be a detractor from 2027 AFFO/share growth.

Another risk worth considering for CSR and multifamily investment broadly is that returning to growth from the current supply wave somewhat relies upon the economy holding up. Current forecasts for demand will easily absorb the delivered units in just a year or 2, but if there is a major recession, household formation could fall far short of estimates.

The Bottom Line

Multifamily REITs have gotten attractively valued, and we are starting to build our position in the sector. CSR has among the more favorable timings, as its submarket concentration positions it to keep growing AFFO/share in 2024 and 2025. We believe the relative outperformance will help it close the multiple gap between it and peers, allowing investors to capture material capital appreciation.