FMI Focused Global Equity Q4 2024 Review

Fiduciary Management, Inc. (“FMI”), founded in 1980, is an independent money management firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. FMI’s equity investing strategies apply a value discipline, with a focused approach firmly rooted in fundamental research. As of 3/31/2024, FMI has approximately $16.1 billion in AUA ($15.8 Billion AUM). Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fiduciary Management and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.