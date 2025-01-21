FMI Focused Global Equity Q4 2024 Review

  • FMI Focused Global Equity returned a gross of -1.74% for the fourth quarter and 6.84% for 2024.
  • Recently added Weir Group PLC, a mining technology company, due to its high barriers to entry, efficient products, and strong aftermarket revenue model.
  • Sold Sony Group Corp. SP ADR due to disappointing profitability in the Games division and negative shareholder perception of potential Paramount acquisition.

FMI Focused Global Equity Quarterly Review - December 31, 2024

Performance

Quarter

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Since Inception

Focused Global Equity (Gross)

-1.74%

6.84%

6.84%

4.33%

11.07%

10.37%

10.79%

Focused

Fiduciary Management, Inc. (“FMI”), founded in 1980, is an independent money management firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. FMI’s equity investing strategies apply a value discipline, with a focused approach firmly rooted in fundamental research. As of 3/31/2024, FMI has approximately $16.1 billion in AUA ($15.8 Billion AUM). Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fiduciary Management and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

