New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 21, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sisi Zhao - Investor Relations Director

Stephen Yang - Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yiwen Zhang - China Renaissance

Felix Liu - UBS

Lucy Yu - Bank of America Securities

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Elsie Sheng - CLSA

DS Kim - JPMorgan

Alice Cai - Citi

Operator

Good evening and thank you for standing by for New Oriental's FY 2025 Second Quarter Results Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Ms. Sisi Zhao. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Sisi Zhao

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to New Oriental's second fiscal quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Our financial results for the period were released earlier today and are available on the company's website as well as on Newswire services. Today, Stephen Yang, Executive President and Chief Financial Officer and I will share New Oriental's latest earnings results and business updates in detail with you. After that, Stephen and I will be available to answer your questions.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our results may be materially different from the view expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in our public filings with the SEC. New Oriental does not undertake any obligation to update any