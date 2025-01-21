5 Ideal Buys From 14 'Safer' January Dividends On Bloomberg 2025 Watch List Of 50

Summary

  • Bloomberg Intelligence analysts identified 50 watchable firms for 2025, focusing on catalysts like new leadership, asset sales, acquisitions, and new products.
  • 14 of 35 dividend-paying companies meet the "safer" criteria with free cash flow yields exceeding dividend yields, inviting closer investor scrutiny.
  • Top ten Bloomberg Dividend Focus stocks for 2025 projected net gains between 11.62% and 48.92%, based on analyst target prices and dividend yields.
  • Analysts recommend focusing on "safer" stocks like China Hongqiao, Vodacom, ITV, Advanced Info, and Subsea 7, which show positive returns and strong free cash flow yields.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield watchable companies showed 23.11% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten per January 16 YCharts data.
Row of Puppies Wearing Work Hats

adogslifephoto/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is from analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence who track 2,000 companies in industries from apparel and autos to finance and food as reported in the December 2024 Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual The Year Ahead issue, and repeated in

Get The 'Safer' Bloomberg Intelligence

Dividend 2024 Watchdog Story

