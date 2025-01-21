LendingClub (NYSE:LC) launched in 2007 as a peer-to-peer lender and one of the pioneers of the then-burgeoning fintech landscape. The company went public in 2014 and then made a major pivot in 2020, shutting down its P2P lending platform
Initiating Buy On LendingClub: Lower Interest Rates And Excess Capital Present Opportunity
Summary
- Since acquiring Radius Bank in 2021, LendingClub's stock has been volatile.
- The high interest rate environment proved challenging, but the company has begun to turn the corner thanks to a more stable rate environment and the potential for further interest rate cuts.
- LendingClub can grow earnings significantly in 2025/2026 as loan originations ramp and bank buyers return to the marketplace.
- The company exited an operating agreement with the OCC in 2024 and now has significant excess capital it can use to drive earnings.
