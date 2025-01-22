Yield Hunting Part 2: Uncovering 8%+ In Oxford Lane Capital's Low-Duration Fixed-Income

  • The yield curve is normalizing, making shorter-term yields lower than long-term yields, and we expect short-term yields to decrease further by 2025.
  • We recommend the OXLCP preferred shares from Oxford Lane Capital Corporation for our low-duration portfolio due to its 8.44% yield and lower risk profile.
  • OXLC's fixed-income securities have decent credit ratings despite high leverage costs, making them attractive for high-yield, low-duration investments.
  • We are buyers of OXLCP whenever its yield approaches 8.5%, provided there is no significant weakness in OXLC's overall performance.

Recently, we have observed the yield curve normalizing. Shorter-term yields are finally lower than long-term yields. With the expectation that short-term yields will go even lower in 2025, we decided to share our favorite income picks from our low-duration portfolio with

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

