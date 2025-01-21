Pitney Bowes: With Cost Savings Materializing, Shares Look Dirt Cheap Now

Momentum Research
6 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Pitney Bowes is undergoing a significant turnaround with $150-170 million in cost savings projected for 2024, making the stock a strong buy.
  • The sale of the loss-making Global Ecommerce segment will eliminate $136 million in annualized losses, streamlining operations and boosting profitability.
  • Despite high debt levels, PBI's strategic deleveraging efforts and cost-saving measures are expected to unlock capital for debt repayment and shareholder-friendly programs.
  • PBI is undervalued with a forward P/E of 6.4 for 2025, compared to the industrial sector's average of 20.64, suggesting substantial upside potential.

Man sending a letter

Orbon Alija

One of my favorite business models is SaaS. I find these companies incredibly appealing because of the high net margins that often accompany this business approach. Examining the past fiscal year's results for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:

This article was written by

Momentum Research
6 Followers
I work as an investment analyst for a mutual fund. I share the same thoroughness and precision in my daytime work as with my private work found primarily here on Seeking Alpha. My areas of expertise include the tech sector as well as the energy sector. I am not landlocked in my investment choices or companies I analyze, I believe there to be significant value opportunities outside of the US. I personally invest in a variety of market funds but also specific companies, some of which I will be sharing reports on here. I am not a momentum investor per se, I prefer a medium to long-term investment horizon for the companies I choose to invest in. The reports and opinions I share here are mine and mine alone.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News