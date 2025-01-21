A little over two months ago, I thought Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was going to make a comeback. Turns out, I was wrong about that. My November 8th analysis was focused on the company's strength in PC
Intel Takeover: Analyzing The Odds, The Players, And The Price
Summary
- Intel's takeover rumors, particularly involving Elon Musk, have altered its risk/reward profile.
- A straightforward acquisition is unlikely due to financial complexities.
- Intel's Q3 2024 results are troubling, with a 6.17% YoY revenue decline and gross margins dropping to 15%, impacting its attractiveness.
- A consortium deal is more viable than a single buyer, distributing risk and regulatory exposure, with a valuation of $130-150 billion.
- Maintaining a HOLD recommendation due to Intel's undeniable strategic value but unclear path to realizing it amidst financial and operational challenges.
