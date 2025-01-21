Alstom SA (ALSMY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alstom SA (OTCPK:ALSMY) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call January 21, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Bernard Delpit - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Bernard Delpit

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Alstom's webcast dedicated to the third quarter of the fiscal year '24-'25, presenting orders and sales.

Before jumping to slides, let me please emphasize some context points. Market perspectives remain solid, commercial activity is high, and we see a stable pipeline for next quarter, i.e., no change to last talks we had in November with H1 release. A number of large projects have been awarded lately and options on large frame contracts have been exercised. Worth also noting that competition has been intensifying lately in certain regions like Middle East, Asia or Latin America.

That being said, let's focus on Alstom orders and sales. And I'll start with orders on Page 3. Order intakes totaled €4.3 billion in Q3, with large orders at €2.2 billion, and a sound level of base orders around €2 billion. So, after nine months, Europe is still leading the pack and represents large maturity of total order intake. 58% of total orders come from services and signaling year-to-date.