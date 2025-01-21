H&R Block Q2 Preview: Guidance And Comments On The Economy Are Crucial

Jan. 21, 2025 4:48 PM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Stock
Gytis Zizys
2.91K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • H&R Block, Inc.'s Q2 earnings are expected to be underwhelming due to seasonality, with most revenue generated in Q3 and Q4.
  • Focus is on the company's diversification efforts, particularly the growth of Block Horizons, Wave, and Spruce segments, and their potential to reduce cyclicality.
  • Management's guidance and comments (if any) on the upcoming tax season and the impact of the new administration's policies are crucial.
  • I am waiting for more information on the next quarter before considering a position in HRB stock, given the uncertainties with the new administration's economic reforms.

Tax Time

Marilyn Nieves/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is going to report its Q2 earnings on February 3rd after the market closes, so I wanted to go through some numbers and what I am looking

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
2.91K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HRB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News