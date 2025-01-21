Odyssey Therapeutics Begins IPO Rollout

Summary

  • Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. aims to raise $100 million in an IPO to advance its drug pipeline for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
  • Its lead candidate, OD-07565, is entering Phase 2a trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, with initial results expected in 2026.
  • The firm is well-capitalized, backed by top-tier venture capital firms, and led by a proven CEO in the biopharma space.
  • The market for inflammatory bowel disease treatments is substantial and growing, with a forecast CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030.
  • There should be strong demand for the ODTX IPO.
Hands holding uterus, female reproductive system

bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc.

Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. (ODTX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to SEC S-1 registration information.

ODTX is developing a pipeline

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.75K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

