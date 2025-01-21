I have decided to change WuXi Biologics' (OTCPK:WXXWY) (OTCPK:WXIBF) [2269:HK] rating from a Hold to a Buy. My prior September 27, 2024 update previewed the company's 2024 earnings and looked at the potential new law affecting its future performance. I
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!