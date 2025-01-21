Safety Insurance Vs. Mercury General: A Tale Of Two Insurers
Summary
- Safety Insurance shows improvement but still struggles with underwriting losses; maintaining a "HOLD" rating due to ongoing challenges and valuation concerns.
- Mercury General has turned a corner with better underwriting results, but California wildfires pose significant risks to its recovery.
- Safety Insurance's dividend remains secure, supported by investment income, but the focus should be on improving underwriting margins.
- Both insurers face uncertainties; Safety's valuation seems high given its struggles, while Mercury may rebound post-wildfire impact.
