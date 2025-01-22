I'm a big fan of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) because it has a unique approach to balancing safety, quality, and ultra-high (though variable) monthly income.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more!
Membership also includes
- Access to our 13 model portfolios
- my $4.3 million family hedge fund (with real-time email trade notifications)
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.