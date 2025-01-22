TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 21, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Lalli - Vice President Investor Relations

Stephen Mullowney - Chief Executive Officer

Richard Boffey - Chief Operating Officer

Michael Leonard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Mike Neuhauser - Roth Capital

Greg Weaver - Invicta Capital Management

Al Krug - TRX

Operator

Welcome everyone. We will pause for a moment as participants make their way in from the lobby.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Christina Lalli, Vice President, Investor Relations with TRX Gold. Christina, the floor is yours.

Christina Lalli

Thank you, Chuck. Welcome everyone to the TRX Gold Corporation First Quarter 2025 Results presentation.

With us today is our Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Mullowney; Chief Operating Officer, Michael Leonard, and newly joined Chief Operating Officer, Richard Boffey. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the meeting is being recorded. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Stephen Mullowney, CEO. Please go ahead.

Stephen Mullowney

Yes, thank you Christina and welcome everybody to the Q1 2025 conference call for TRX Gold.

First and foremost, I'd like to introduce our new Chief Operating Officer, Richard Boffey. Richard, why don't you just give a quick introduction to yourself. You're at Buckreef today, and you're in one of the rooms where our technical services team usually resides.

Richard Boffey

Thanks, Stephen. Good morning everybody. Yes, glad to be on the call. Had to be starting now with TRX Gold and to get my hands dirty out of Buckreef. It's a wonderful resource and it's very early day [Technical Difficulty] but this place has got a great potential and I’m much look forward to taking Buckreef to