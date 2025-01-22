Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 21, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Harris Simmons

Thanks very much, Shannon, and good evening, everyone. I'd like to start-off our call by acknowledging the devastating wildfires, which started in Southern California earlier this month and continue to impact so many people. Our focus continues to