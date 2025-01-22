Netflix Q4: Strong Growth In Ads Plans, Maintain Strong Buy
Summary
- Netflix's Q4 results show 16% revenue growth and 15.9% streaming membership growth, surpassing market expectations, supporting a 'Strong Buy' rating with a $1,200 fair value.
- Significant investments in content and the expansion of ad-supported streaming plans are driving subscriber growth and engagement, reducing churn.
- Netflix's in-house advertising platform, launching in 12 more countries, aims to improve margins by eliminating middle-layer costs and enhancing monetization.
- Despite currency risks, Netflix's strong business outlook and ad-supported plans are expected to drive topline growth and operating margin expansion in the near term.
