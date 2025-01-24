Viking Therapeutics: Cooling Market Sentiments Surrounding GLP1s - Much Uncertainties Ahead

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.01K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Viking Therapeutics' painful correction has also been observed in NVO and LLY, as market sentiments surrounding GLP-1s cooled from the 2024 frenzy.
  • The pullback has been well warranted indeed, given VKTX's uncertain path towards US FDA approval, at scale manufacturing, and US/global commercialization.
  • This is despite its pipeline outperformance in the obesity/fatty liver segments, with the newly initiated oral formulation also delivering accelerated weight loss compared to NVO & LLY.
  • With short interest volume and LTM insider selling growing immensely, we believe that VKTX's floor is unlikely to materialize anytime soon, pending any positive catalysts.

100 dollars frozen melt.

ivandan/iStock via Getty Images

VKTX's Recent Pullback Has Been Well Warranted - With Commercialization Likely Near The End Of The Decade

We previously covered Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in July 2024, discussing why the stock had previously commanded a

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.01K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VKTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VKTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VKTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News