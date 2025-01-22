Evolution Mining Limited (CAHPF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 21, 2025 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lawrie Conway - MD and CEO

Matt O’Neill - COO

Glen Masterman - VP Discovery

Barrie Van Der Merwe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Levi Spry - UBS

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Paul Kaner - Ord Minnett

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Evolution Mining December 2024 Quarter Results Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Lawrie Conway, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Lawrie Conway

Thank you, Armani, and good morning everyone. I hope you had the opportunity to get some downtime during the holiday period and wishing you all the best for a safe, healthy and successful 2025. I'm joined on the call today by Barrie Van Der Merwe, our Chief Financial Officer, Matt O'Neill, our Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Master, our VP Discovery and Peter O'Connor, our GM Investor Relations.

The outcomes for the December quarter were excellent, in that we safely delivered to plan which materially increased our cash flow by 54% to $165 million. At the halfway mark of FY ‘25 we are ideally positioned to generate a significant step up in cash flow compared to last year. Our safety performance for the quarter was a real highlight, in that we saw our TRIF reduce aim to 5.44 and all our operations now have single digit TRIFs.

We're on track to deliver our production guidance of 710,000 ounces of gold and 70,000 to 80,000 tons