SBC-Fueled Cash Flows And Weak Growth Make Snap A Sell Into Earnings
Summary
- Snap presents a story of weak growth dynamics in the US paired with weak cash generation masked using stock-based compensation.
- The TikTok ban extension and poor North American growth limit Snap's upside potential, with stagnant margins and declining user growth in key markets.
- Snap's valuation appears egregious, with EV/EBITDA indicating it's the most expensive among peers, suggesting a fair value per share of $4.5-$5.
- Risks to our thesis include potential growth in mature US markets and untapped revenue potential in emerging markets, though these remain uncertain.
