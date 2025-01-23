Yield Hunting (Part 3): 8.5% In 2 Years From OCCI Preferred Stock OCCIN

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • The yield curve is normalizing, and we aim for 8%+ yields with low downside deviation in our low-duration portfolio.
  • OCCI has higher leverage and worse credit metrics compared to ECC and OXLC, but its preferred stock, OCCIN, offers an 8.5% YTM.
  • Despite OCCI's lower credibility, OCCIN's low duration and yield make it a viable addition for diversification in our low-duration portfolio.
  • We monitor common stock performance and adjust our positions if there's a 10% drop, ensuring our portfolio remains optimized.

Fisherman emptying net full of fish into hold on trawler

Monty Rakusen

In recent months, we have observed the yield curve normalizing. Shorter-term yields are finally lower than long-term yields. With the expectation that short-term yields will go even lower in 2025, we decided to share our favorite income picks from our low-duration portfolio

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
13.72K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCCIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCCI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OCCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCCI
--
OCCIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News