Equity Factor Insights - Quarterly Report: January 2025

Jan. 22, 2025 8:30 AM ET
FTSE Russell
Summary

  • In Q4 2024, amid a narrowing global equity rally, Momentum outperformed the benchmark across regions and (Small) Size underperformed in 5 of 6 regions, notably in the US and Japan.
  • Besides Momentum, US Quality stood out, while other US factors lagged badly, consistent with the US’s tech-driven equity rally.
  • In many regions, an overweight to Financials and other cyclicals helped Q4 factor performance, amid a narrower equity rally.
  • Despite many factors derating in Q4, there was a general expansion in P/Es over 2024.

FTSE Russell
