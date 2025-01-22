Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock has seen a massive bull run in 2024. Most of this can be attributed to the rapid growth in operating margin and EPS. The EPS growth has been fuelled by the margin expansion
Amazon: AWS Faces New Market Dynamics In 2025
Summary
- Amazon has reported a very high operating margin in AWS for the last three quarters, which has helped boost the overall operating income and EPS.
- The recent quarterly operating margin of 38.1% in AWS is one of the highest, which makes it important to ask if there is scope for further margin growth.
- The cloud industry is getting concentrated among the Big Three players, and all of them have reported a strong margin improvement.
- It is highly likely that AWS will see lower pricing pressure because of market concentration, which should protect the recent margin levels.
- AMZN’s EPS growth for the next two years is estimated to be 20% and 22%, but we could see the company beat these estimates by improving monetization in other high-margin businesses.
