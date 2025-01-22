Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is a somewhat small biotech working on therapies for central nervous system [CNS] disorders like neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental conditions. In particular, its focus is on conditions associated with GABA hypofunction. Today, SAGE’s main asset is Zurzuvae (zuranolone), which it co-markets with Biogen Inc. (
Sage Therapeutics: Looks Like A 'Strong Buy' With Zurzuvae's Potential And Biogen's Bid
Summary
- Sage Therapeutics has a unique approach to targeting GABA, which allows it to target CNS disorders. Its main asset is Zurzuvae, which is co-marketed with Biogen for PPD.
- BIIB recently made a bid for SAGE at $7.22 per share, which seems exceedingly cheap, considering SAGE has a lot of cash, and Zurzuvae is just ramping up its sales.
- SAGE is now contesting the takeover, which could lead to higher follow-up bids. This, I believe, adds upside optionality to the stock.
- Zurzuvae is also a relatively unique IP for PPD, as it has a simple 14-day regime that provides quick relief for depressive symptoms.
- This is why I think SAGE stock is a good buy at these levels. It seems undervalued as a standalone company or a takeover target with BIIB.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.