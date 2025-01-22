Why The Antimony Shortage Leaves Mandalay Resources Significantly Undervalued

Xinyu Ru
665 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Mandalay Resources is set to benefit from a significant antimony shortage, with my valuation for the company's shares at CA$17 versus the current CA$4.25.
  • Antimony's supply-demand imbalance, driven by China's export ban and rising solar panel demand, will likely result in a rise in antimony prices to $100,000 per ton.
  • Mandalay's Costerfield mine, the only Western antimony producing mine, could see free cash flow double if antimony prices reach expected levels.

native antimony from Arechuybo, Chihuahua, Mexico

Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In this research note, I discuss how Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) will benefit from the antimony shortage. I first give a brief introduction to the rare commodity that is antimony. Then I look top-down at

This article was written by

Xinyu Ru
665 Followers
I conduct deep research into two main types of situations. The first type of situation is deep value stocks that are set to grow and underappreciated by the market. The second type of situation is when a change in the world kicks off an investment trend that we expect to continue for the medium-term. I spend time in understanding both change and growth. Change is important because it often marks the beginning of a new trend. While I am sector agnostic, I research the companies and themes with which we invest in, in great detail. Often, this will involve seeking out the views of industry experts, ex-employees and management. The investment concepts that I come up with may be either micro or macro in nature. Either way, I seek to ensure I understand the situation better than our competitors in the market before writing about them. It's only in this way, that I can understand whether a security is mispriced or not. As Phil Fisher would say, I do my scuttlebutt homework. I have a double bachelor's degree in finance and law, have been investing for a decade now and have beaten the S&P 500 since inception of my Fund. My motivation for writing on Seeking Alpha is two-fold, (1) to generate criticism of our investment ideas to better understand where we could be wrong and, (2) in a world full of opinions, to seek the truth. I firmly believe in the idea of radical doubt - I've found over time that the best-performing ideas are the ones where we understand the potential flaws in the thesis in great detail.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MND:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MNDJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNDJF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNDJF
--
MND:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News