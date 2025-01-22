After two consecutive strong years of returns from stocks in the US, I think there may be better investing opportunities in foreign markets over the next 12 to 18 months. While I acknowledge that US stocks are the best place to
EPOL: Investing In Poland Now Has Compelling Value
Summary
- I am giving the iShares MSCI Poland ETF a buy rating as Polish equities seize on improving domestic market conditions.
- Stocks in this fund currently have an average price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, even though the historical 10-year average for Polish stocks is over 18.
- The fund currently yields 6.03%, with dividends being paid twice a year.
- A recent report from the World Bank and IMF predicted that Poland would be "one of Europe's fastest-growing economies in 2025 and 2026."
- Risks include political instability, currency fluctuations, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, but the potential for significant returns justifies a buy rating.
