Polen International Growth Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary

MarsYu

Summary

Non-U.S. markets experienced a bout of volatility to end 2024. U.S. election uncertainty cleared during the fourth quarter, while ongoing Eastern Europe and Middle East conflicts experienced notable changes. Most economies globally continue to grind along at low levels of growth. Much of today’s investing backdrop remains consistent with what we’ve seen in the last two years.

During the fourth quarter, the International Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) declined by -7.08% gross of fees and -7.36% net of fees, outperforming the MSCI All Country World Index (ex-US) (the “Index”), which delivered -7.60%.

The Portfolio’s annual underperformance stemmed from broad weakness in Health Care, impacted by large pharma budget cuts and a challenging biotech funding backdrop, and weaker sentiment due to the appointment of RFK Jr. as the incoming head of the U.S. Health and Human Services administration.

Underweight exposures to Financials and Industrials adversely impacted annual relative performance, while notable episodes of heightened volatility impacted relative performance in April, September, and December.

The top contributors to the Portfolio’s performance in the quarter, both relative and absolute, were Shopify (SHOP), Sage Group (OTCPK:SGGEF)(OTCPK:SGPYY), and SAP (SAP). The bottom relative detractors were ICON plc, Evolution, and MercadoLibre, while the bottom absolute detractors were ICON plc, Novo Nordisk (NVO), and MercadoLibre (MELI).

Portfolio turnover was higher than average in the fourth quarter as we sold out of five small weights and added new positions in five companies.

New additions included Nu Holdings (NU), Monday.com (MNDY), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF)(OTCPK:SBGSY), Spotify (SPOT), and Willis Towers Watson (WTW). Eliminated positions included Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF)(OTCPK:PPRUY), LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY)(OTCPK:LVMHF), Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY)(OTCPK:TMNSF), CSL (OTCQX:CSLLY), and Accenture (ACN).

Overall, the positions we exited this quarter failed to meet our growth expectations, and we feel the new additions contribute nicely to our aim for mid-teens earnings per share growth across the Portfolio.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. Periods over one-year are annualized. Performance figures are presented gross and net of fees and have been calculated after the deduction of all transaction costs and commissions, and include the reinvestment of all income. Please reference the GIPS Report which accompanies this commentary. The commentary is not intended as a guarantee of profitable outcomes. Any forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions that are susceptible to changes in circumstances. Opinions and views expressed constitute the judgment of Polen Capital as of the date herein, may involve a number of assumptions and estimates which are not guaranteed, and are subject to change. Contribution to relative return is a measure of a securities contribution to the relative return of a portfolio versus its benchmark index. The calculation can be approximated by the below formula, taking into account purchases and sales of the security over the measurement period. Please note this calculation does not take into account transactional costs and dividends of the benchmark, as it does for the portfolio. Contribution to relative return of Stock A = (Stock A portfolio weight (%) - Stock A benchmark weight (%)) x (Stock A return (%) – Aggregate benchmark return (%)). All company-specific information has been sourced from company financials as of the relevant period discussed. Click to enlarge

Non-US markets experienced a bout of volatility to end 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Portfolio declined by -7.1% gross of fees and -7.4% net of fees, outperforming the Index, which delivered -7.60%. Share price declines by companies in the Health Care sector and an underweight to the Financials sector drove Portfolio returns and relative performance in the quarter.

For the full year, the Portfolio declined by -2.62% gross of fees, underperforming the Index by -8.15%. The primary driver of the year’s underperformance stemmed from broad weakness in the Health Care sector throughout the year, which was weighed down by large pharma budget cuts and a challenging funding backdrop for biotech, as well as weaker sentiment related to the recent appointment of RFK Jr. as the incoming head of the U.S. Health and Human Services administration. Further, underweight exposures to Financials and Industrials adversely impacted relative performance. Notable episodes of heightened volatility impacted relative performance in April, September, and December.

As we look around the world, various geopolitical developments may impact the landscape in which our Portfolio companies operate. During the fourth quarter, U.S. election uncertainty cleared, while ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East experienced notable changes. Finally, most economies globally continue to grind along at low levels of growth. Much of today’s investing backdrop remains consistent with what we’ve seen in the last two years.

The following results are disappointing to report. While we cannot explicitly control Portfolio outcomes, we do control the implementation of our process and philosophy, and our overall investment approach remains unchanged.

In our experience, endless news flow and noise surrounding markets require a stoic mindset. Quietly searching for competitively advantaged businesses growing their earnings at rates faster than the market drives our daily activities.

Over time, the Portfolio’s destination is, in our view, governed by this driving force: earnings growth. Despite muted returns this year, the Portfolio’s long-term earnings growth trends remain intact, and we remain confident about its future prospects.

Portfolio Performance & Attribution

The top three contributors to the Portfolio’s performance in the quarter, both relative and absolute, were Shopify, Sage Group, and SAP.

1 ICON Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform empowering businesses to create, manage, and scale online stores, represented the top contributor to relative performance in the fourth quarter. The company is firing on all cylinders and the stock responded, up 21% on the back of its latest set of strong results. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth accelerated despite a tough YoY comparison of +24%. The company is experiencing strength across its Shopify Plus enterprise business, offline point of sale (POS) segment, and its international and “B2B” segments. With several powerful tailwinds at their back (eCommerce, mobile commerce, social media, digital payments, seamless omnichannel, DTC, cloud software digitization) and a highly scalable business model, we think Shopify is exceptionally well-positioned for where the world is heading, with growth likely stronger for longer than investors expect.

Sage Group, a provider of accounting and financial software to small and medium-sized (SMB) businesses, delivered strong results in the quarter, with annual recurring revenue growth accelerating versus the prior quarter. This helped put to rest concerns over a slowdown in the business related to a challenging macro backdrop for their core SMB customer, and helped set the stage for strong earnings growth guidance in 2025. Further, the company announced a £400m buyback program. Taking a step back, Sage has a strong value proposition, providing mission-critical software to SMBs. Solid organic top-line growth, coupled with modest margin expansion, should allow Sage to grow earnings at a mid-teens annualized rate for the foreseeable future.

SAP reported a good quarter reflecting solid cloud adoption and disciplined execution around their transformation program, which will help focus resources on their most strategic growth opportunities. We view SAP as one of the more resilient large-scale software business models as it is a mission-critical component of their customers’ day-to-day operations. Given its strong market position, vast partner ecosystem, balanced growth across new and existing customers, high recurring revenues, and improving margin profile, we believe SAP is well-positioned to continue delivering at least mid-teens earnings growth for many years to come.

The Portfolio’s top relative detractors were ICON plc, Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY), and MercadoLibre. The bottom absolute detractors were ICON plc, Novo Nordisk, and MercadoLibre.

ICON plc, among the world’s largest contract research organization, sold off on the back of disappointing 3Q earnings. The business experienced a slowdown more recently due to “budget cuts by two larger customers, lower than anticipated vaccine-related activity and ongoing cautiousness from biotech customers resulting in award and study delays.” 1 We believe ICON remains a best-in-class operator in an outsourcing category experiencing a favorable secular share shift, and we are monitoring the business for signs of an upward shift in its growth trajectory.

Evolution is the leading B2B supplier of online gaming services, including both online table games and slots. In the near term, growth has been impacted by a labor strike at its largest studio in Georgia and, separately, by the lack of new U.S. state approvals of iGaming. On the latter, though we expect more state approvals, we acknowledge these can be lumpy and hard to predict. Another issue during the quarter concerned cyberattacks. While cyberattacks are not necessarily unheard of in Evolution's network, management noted that their frequency and sophistication did increase during the quarter, leading to lost revenues. Stepping back, Evolution remains highly advantaged with over 60% market share globally, and we expect the company to continue to benefit from the structural shift of gaming from offline to online.

MercadoLibre is Latin America’s largest ecommerce business and an increasingly important player in payments as well as credit lending. During the quarter, the company sold off as gross margin came in below expectations owing to investments they are making in logistics. Additionally, operating margin came in shy of expectations as the company decided to accelerate the growth of its credit card business—a lower-margin product that requires booking provisions upfront based on the lifetime value of the customer. As long-term investors, we feel MercadoLibre is making the right decisions to drive shareholder value over time. The ecommerce business has a long runway, with the opportunity on the fintech side even greater, with strong adoption thus far. Management continues to execute very well, and in our view, ongoing investments in product development and fulfillment capabilities are sound outlays to support longer-term growth.

Portfolio Activity

Portfolio turnover was higher than average in the fourth quarter. We sold out of five small weights and added new positions in five companies. Overall, the positions we exited failed to meet our growth expectations, and we feel the new additions contribute nicely to our aim for mid-teens earnings per share growth across the portfolio.

New additions included Nu Holdings, Monday.com, Schneider Electric, Spotify, and Willis Towers Watson.

Nu Holdings is the parent company of Nu Bank, one of the largest online neo-banks globally, with particularly strong positioning in Brazil and Mexico. Founded in 2013, Nu set out to challenge incumbent banks in Brazil, which are notorious for high fees and poor customer service. In just over ten years, it has become Brazil’s largest bank by both user and market capitalization. Nu’s advantages include its lower cost to serve customers, better underwriting practices, and unique venture capital-like culture, allowing it to take significant share in Brazil with higher profitability than competitors. Following its success in Brazil, Nu has taken its unique business model to Mexico and Colombia, with the early signs suggesting equal success in those geographies. We expect Nu to grow revenues by more than 20% and earnings by more than 30% in the coming five years.

Monday.com is an Israel-based software company whose founding product was Monday Work Management, a tool utilized to manage workflows. This initial product was intentionally designed as a highly customizable and flexible platform that could be adapted to handle numerous use cases. Further, it is built with a low-code/no-code framework, allowing even non-technical users to adapt it to their needs. As users have built out these new use cases, Monday has formalized them into separate products, including Monday CRM, Monday IT Service Management, and, most recently, Monday Dev. Monday.com is early in its maturation but already shows the hallmarks of what could be a much larger business, including low customer churn and strong customer growth. We expect revenues to grow at greater than 20% in the coming years and earnings to grow at roughly 30%.

France-based Schneider Electric is among the world’s leading suppliers of electrical equipment and related systems. Schneider has two business lines: Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The Energy Management business supplies energy equipment and software to large buildings, grid operators, and data centers. It is benefiting from secular trends around increased energy demand and the need for energy efficiency. The Industrial Automation business sells software and industrial automation equipment and is benefiting from the secular trend of increasing automation and software penetration in process industries. Based on our analysis, Schneider’s competitive advantages include its distribution, scale, and strong brand name. Over the next five years we expect approximately high-single-digit revenue growth and mid-teens earnings growth.

Spotify is a Swedish music streaming network enjoying secular growth as streaming and smartphone proliferation are now a global norm. As the largest streaming network in the world, Spotify serves more than 600 million active users, most of whom use the service with ad-supported content. As an entertainment destination in most users’ pockets, we see continued engagement growth ahead. Progress in adding new users, converting ad- supported listeners to paid subscribers, and driving higher engagement with new offerings—like podcasts, audiobooks, and videos—all enable profit and free cash flow growth. We believe these drivers can deliver greater than 20% annual free cash flow growth for the next five years.

Willis Towers Watson is a UK-based global leader in advisory, insurance broking, and solutions. Like its competitor (and existing International Growth Portfolio holding) Aon Plc, WTW is a recurring revenue business benefiting from similar advantages like strong customer relationships with high switching costs, brand recognition, and scaled distribution within a highly fragmented, durable market. With 60% of sales from services like Health, Wealth, and Career advisory, WTW has a slightly different revenue mix and currently produces lower profit margins than Aon. However, recent management updates point toward a more favorable business mix, continued operational improvements, and focused capital allocation decisions. These drivers support faster revenue growth and margin expansion. As a proof point on capital allocation, since regulators blocked the Aon/WTW merger in 2021,

WTW repurchased more than 21% of shares outstanding in three years. Sound execution in a durable growth market enables a shareholder return profile like the low-to-mid teens results that Aon produced for many years.

Eliminated positions during the quarter included Kering, LVMH, Temenos, CSL, and Accenture.

Over the past year and a half, we have progressively cut our exposure to Kering and LVMH and ultimately exited our small existing positions during the fourth quarter. The luxury sector has just gone through one of the most positive five-year growth periods in its history, during which sales grew at a mid-teens rate, margins reached new highs, and valuations expanded. In the past year, that cycle has clearly ended and what comes next is likely to be more subdued. This natural slowdown is compounded by the property crisis in China, which is weighing on consumers’ willingness to spend on high-end luxury goods. We expect slower sales growth and falling margins across the luxury market in the coming three years. We remain positive on the long-term outlook for both companies and will continue to follow them closely.

We exited our small remaining position in Temenos, a Switzerland-based banking software provider, after the latest management update guided growth acceleration to take longer than initially expected. To be clear, while we like the new management team’s growth strategy of approaching the North American banking market, a less certain path to steady progress pointed us to better opportunities elsewhere.

CSL is an Australia-based global leader in plasma-derived pharmaceutical products and vaccinations. CSL’s earnings growth over the past several years has slowed, pressured primarily by COVID–which hurt their excellent core blood plasma collections business–and the $12B acquisition of Vifor, a Swiss specialty pharma company, in 2021. The Vifor acquisition has contributed to some loss of focus, while the core business is not firing on all cylinders. To be clear, the core business remains highly advantaged versus peers and one that we will continue to follow from the sidelines for signs of business momentum and faster growth.

Finally, after nearly eight years of ownership, we have exited our position in Accenture, a leading global IT services company. We continue to view Accenture as an industry leader and a competitively advantaged business; however, we believe there are better opportunities for the Portfolio today. The entire IT services industry is in a downturn that has depressed growth over the past couple of years. Though the industry should eventually recover, there is scant evidence of that recovery yet. We continue to own Globant (GLOB), a smaller and faster-growing competitor to Accenture, where we believe future earnings growth should be faster.

Outlook

The Portfolio holds competitively advantaged businesses whose weighted average earnings we expect can grow at a mid-teens rate over time. A portfolio of well-positioned businesses supports our confidence that short-term disruptions are merely speedbumps on the road to long-term success.

Thank you for your interest in Polen Capital and the International Growth Portfolio. Please contact us with any questions.

Sincerely,

Todd Morris and Daniel Fields, CFA

Large Company Growth Team Update

We are adjusting some roles and responsibilities on our team starting in 2025. Effective January 1, Daniel Fields serves as Director of Research, replacing Bryan Power, who will maintain his role as co-Portfolio Manager on the Polen Global Growth strategy, along with Damon Ficklin. Effective March 31, Brandon Ladoff will transition off the Polen Focus Growth strategy to focus on an incubation portfolio with the goal of helping us identify future growth opportunities for our clients. Dan Davidowitz and Damon Ficklin will continue to manage Polen Focus Growth. Lauren Harmon is promoted to Director of Sustainable Investing, as of January 15, assuming leadership of our Sustainable Investment team from Brandon.