These were never going to be the easiest of times for WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD), as this bank's high deposit beta and high concentration of time deposits, as well as high loan/deposit ratio, doesn't leave it
WaFd, Inc. Takes A Big Swing To Remake The Business
Summary
- WaFd posted disappointing fiscal Q1'25 results, with greater-than-expected spread pressure and ongoing weakness in loan demand weighing on revenue and operating leverage.
- Management made the surprising decision to exit residential mortgage lending, shifting focus to commercial lending. While this could improve long-term growth and margins, it carries meaningful transition risks.
- WAFD faces current challenges with high deposit beta, a heavy reliance on time deposits, and a high loan/deposit ratio, weakening its positioning in the current rate environment.
- Near-term fair value for WaFd is in the low-to-mid-$30s, but it's a 'show me' story with potential long-term growth and higher shareholder returns if the strengthened commercial focus goes well.
