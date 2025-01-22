EBND: A Better Way To Access EM Sovereign Debt

Dylan Waller
834 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Emerging market sovereign debt faces significant risks due to high debt levels, currency devaluations, slower growth, and rising inflation leading into 2025.
  • Equities in high-yielding emerging markets like Brazil, Colombia, and Indonesia offer better risk-reward potential compared to sovereign debt ETFs.
  • The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has favorable geographical exposure and unique portfolio composition, warranting a neutral rating.
  • I recommend avoiding the iShares MSCI JP Morgan EM Local Currency ETF and focusing on undervalued equity markets for greater opportunities.

Shanghai Skyline at Sunset

Eloi_Omella

Opportunity Overview

Emerging market sovereign debt has had a bumpy couple of years and will face multipronged threats leading into 2025. Emerging markets have had to take on record amounts of debt, and at the same time, issues like currency devaluations, slower growth, and

This article was written by

Dylan Waller
834 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EBND ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EBND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EBND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News