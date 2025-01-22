GRNY: Active Selection In US Stocks Is Prudent

John Bowman
3.58K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF employs a unique strategy focused on economic, social, and political trends, aiming for long-term capital appreciation.
  • GRNY's strategy involves top-down fundamental analysis and quantitative screening, investing in companies benefiting from identified themes, resulting in a concentrated portfolio of 20-50 positions.
  • Despite its short track record, GRNY has outperformed major indices like the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow 30, albeit with higher volatility.

Multi-Generation Family having fun with playing basketball

Dejan Marjanovic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I was only recently introduced to the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY), despite its history going back to November. To date, they have outperformed the index consistently. While it is too short, a

This article was written by

John Bowman
3.58K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRNY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GRNY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRNY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News