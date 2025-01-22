By Tajinder Dhillon, Principal, Fundamental Research | Robin Marshall, Director, Global Investment Research | Dewi John, Lipper Research Lead, Europe | Irene Shi, Senior Manager, Agency RMBS Research | Luke Lu, Head of Credit Research and Quantitative Modeling
2025 Year-Ahead U.S. Outlook: Macro, Equities, RMBS, CMBS, And CLO Insights
Summary
- Post-2024 US election markets broadly followed the 2016 playbook with equities outperforming Treasuries and yield curves steepening due to fiscal policy expectations.
- Strong fundamentals and earnings growth are supporting US equities, but high valuations and narrowing equity risk premiums present risks.
- The housing market is recovering slowly, supported by Fed rate cuts, though challenges like tight supply, affordability and potential volatility from the new administration’s policies and GSE reforms.
- Optimism in the CRE market and CMBS issuance continues, driven by Fed easing and improved sentiment, despite elevated office distress and maturity risk.
