On August 29th, we wrote an article (We Believe It’s Time To Sell Long-Term Treasury Bonds) that recommended selling long-term treasury bonds. We had a Red Zone reading from our bond market indicator, meaning too many investors were
It's Time To Buy Long-Term Treasury Bonds
Summary
- On August 29th, we recommended selling long-term treasury bonds due to extreme bullish sentiment.
- Our sentiment indicator now signals a buying opportunity for long-term treasury bonds, suggesting a potential rally over the next three to six months.
- The theory of contrary opinion drives our strategy, focusing on investor sentiment extremes rather than economic data to predict market movements.
- We advocate for a fixed, dynamic asset allocation strategy, adjusting bond, stock, and gold allocations based on sentiment indicators to protect against price declines.
