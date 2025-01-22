Telus Corporation: Is This 8% Dividend Safe In 2025?
Summary
- Telus's 8% dividend is expected to be safe in 2025 and 2026 due to improving free cash flow and lower capital expenditures.
- Despite recent sector challenges, Telus's valuation is attractive, with a forward price-to-free cash flow ratio under 11x for 2025 and 9x for 2026.
- Potential benefits include a new business-friendly federal government and real estate sales, which could further improve financial stability.
- Telus's predictable cash flow and diversified divisions, like Telus Health and Agriculture, offer long-term growth potential despite current headwinds.
