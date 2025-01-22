The Optimist Fund Q4 2024 Quarterly Letter

peepo

To the partners of Optimist Fund,

2024 was another strong year, with a return of ~67%. Since inception, we have achieved approximately 15% annualized returns, net of fees, and are now approaching our 3- year anniversary.

We continue to find highly attractive investment opportunities and believe the portfolio has significant upside over the next 5 years.

% Returns Optimist Fund* Benchmark** 2022*** -51.4% -17.5% 2023 82.9% 30.4% Q1 19.1% 9.7% Q2 -1.7% 1.3% Q3 27.9% 4.8% Q4 11.6% 6.0% 2024 66.5% 23.4% Click to enlarge

***Fund start date was March 1, 2022.

An Exciting Addition to Our Team

Before we get into the specifics of the portfolio, I have some exciting news to share. In Q4, Brandon Snow, a long-time mentor of mine, became a Partner at Optimist.

For those of you who don’t know Brandon, he is an extremely high performing individual. After graduating top of his class from Laurier in 2002, Brandon excelled at Fidelity in Boston, becoming a Portfolio Manager for a $1B award-winning strategy by the time he was 30. He later joined Cambridge Global Asset Management, whereas Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer (2011–2020), he helped grow AUM from $2.5B to over $20B.

Brandon and I had the privilege of working together at Cambridge from 2014 to 2020, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping my investment philosophy. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again and I have every bit of confidence that his expertise will have a material impact in enhancing our long-term investment performance.

A Review of 2024

Most of our largest holdings delivered strong operating performance and investment returns in 2024.

Top Contributors Contribution 2024 TSR Top Detractors Contribution 2024 TSR Carvana (CVNA) 46.5% 284% Wayfair (W) -4.1% -28% DoorDash (DASH) 7.2% 70% ThredUp (TDUP) -1.8% -38% HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF)(OTCPK:HELFY) 6.6% -18% Xponential Fitness (XPOF) -1.5% 4% Revolve (RVLV) 5.9% 102% Latham Group (SWIM) 3.6% 165% Top Contributor Total 69.9% Top Detractor Total -7.4% Click to enlarge

TSR = Total shareholder return

Top Contributors

Carvana– Carvana achieved an outstanding year, reigniting revenue growth back to over 20% and delivering adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins exceeding 11%—the highest in the industry. As the fastest growing and most profitable used car retailer, Carvana stands out as a truly exceptional company. Despite these impressive achievements, it holds just a 1% share of the market. In most other retail categories, the market leader commands over 10% share, highlighting the material growth potential that lies ahead for the company.

DoorDash– DoorDash continues to demonstrate an exceptional balance of growth and profitability. Over the trailing twelve months, the company achieved revenue growth exceeding 20%, with profits expanding at more than double that pace. We believe the market continues to underestimate DoorDash’s significant future growth potential and its ability to materially improve margins.

HelloFresh– HelloFresh faced a challenging year, particularly in Q1, as detailed in our Q1 letter. However, we were encouraged by the significant progress reflected in their Q2 and Q3 results, which led us to substantially increase our investment in the company. The company’s top priority now is to maximize near-term free cash flow generation, aiming to clearly showcase the strength and viability of its business model, which has been under scrutiny. We believe this strategic pivot toward free cash flow optimization has the potential to deliver a meaningful upside surprise for investors over the next 12-18 months. Despite a -18% decline in HelloFresh’s share price in 2024, our investment added +6.6% in positive fund attribution. This outcome stemmed from our decision to increase our position near the June share price lows of €5, with the share price subsequently closing the year near €12. This serves as a strong example of how market volatility can enhance investment performance when approached with discipline and conviction.

Revolve– Revolve had a strong year, marked by accelerating revenue growth and significant margin expansion. This momentum was particularly evident in their Q3 results, where they achieved double-digit revenue growth for the first time in two years, coupled with substantial margin improvements. We expect these positive trends to continue into Q4 and throughout 2025, positioning the stock for strong performance moving forward.

Latham Group– 2024 marked the bottoming out of the new pool installation market, a sentiment reinforced during Latham's Q3 earnings call, where management expressed confidence that 2024 would represent the low point for new installations. From this point forward, we anticipate growth tailwinds as the industry emerges from its deep recession and returns to a more normalized environment. This recovery sets the stage for what we believe will be five years of substantial earnings and free cash flow growth.

Top Detractors

Wayfair and ThredUp fell short of our expectations in terms of operating performance, which was reflected in their disappointing share price performance. However, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for both companies and believe 2025 will mark a turning point, with a positive inflection in their fundamentals.

Wayfair– Wayfair has continued to gain market share and improve margins, but the home goods market has been weaker than anticipated, with an approximate 10% decline in 2024. This softer market environment has delayed Wayfair’s timeline for achieving 10%+ revenue growth and significant free cash flow generation. However, we expect the home goods market to normalize and return to modest growth over the next couple of years. As this recovery unfolds, we anticipate Wayfair will resume double-digit revenue growth, enabling substantial margin expansion and robust free cash flow generation. We remain confident and patient in our outlook.

ThredUp– ThredUp, a leading marketplace for second-hand clothing, is showing strong signs of recovery following two self-inflicted setbacks during the summer of 2024. We have significantly increased our investment in the company, as we anticipate a substantial boost in free cash flow generation in 2025. We will provide more details on this outlook later in the letter.

Xponential Fitness– We initially invested in Xponential Fitness based on the thesis that it was an undervalued fitness franchisor led by a talented founder who owned over 10% of the company. We believed the founder’s leadership would drive long-term value creation by successfully scaling boutique fitness brands. However, shortly after our investment, the CEO resigned. As their leadership was the cornerstone of our thesis, we exited the position.

New Positions

Lastly, regarding notable portfolio changes this quarter, we initiated new investments in DSV A/S (OTCPK:DSDVF)(OTCPK:DSDVY), a Danish freight forwarding company undergoing a transformational acquisition, and Teledyne Technologies (TDY), an industrial technology conglomerate with an impressive track record of compounding EPS at a ~20% annual growth rate over the past two decades. If either position evolves into a top 10 holding, we will provide a deeper dive into the investment thesis. To fund these purchases, we exited smaller positions in Cricut (CRCT), Figs (FIGS), and Basic Fit (OTCPK:BSFFF).

Aggregate Portfolio Composition

Here are the top 10 holdings in our fund, comprising approximately 80% of the portfolio as of December 31st, 2024.

Carvana ACV Auctions (ACVA) HelloFresh Revolve Uber (UBER) ThredUp DoorDash Monday.com (MNDY) Wayfair Latham Group Click to enlarge

Every quarter we profile one of our holdings in more detail. This quarter we’re sharing our investment thesis on our newest top 10 holding, ThredUp.

ThredUp: A Compelling Asymmetric Investment Opportunity

ThredUp is the leading second-hand managed marketplace in the United States, positioned to deliver significant free cash flow growth over the next five years. Despite this potential, the stock currently trades at an exceptionally attractive valuation due to two main factors: a stumble in 2024 that we believe has been successfully addressed and a historical pattern of cash burn, which we now see inflecting into material free cash flow generation.

The second-hand clothing market is large, rapidly expanding, and gaining share in the broader retail landscape. Unlike most second-hand platforms, which operate as asset-light models where sellers list and sell their own items, ThredUp has a distinctive, full-service approach. Customers receive a "Clean Out Kit," fill it with items they wish to sell, and ship it back to ThredUp. From there, ThredUp manages the entire process— sorting, photographing, storing, listing, and shipping the items for sale. Sellers receive 20% to 80% of the proceeds, depending on the item's value, as shop credit or cash.

This complex operational model forms a strong competitive moat. As the only U.S. second-hand mass-market managed marketplace, ThredUp’s ability to handle logistics, processing, and marketing while delivering value to all stakeholders positions it to generate attractive returns as it profitably scales the platform it has built over the past decade.

Market Sentiment Forced a Shift in Strategy

ThredUp went public in 2021 and had the growth-first mindset of many internet IPOs at that time. The company prioritized rapid expansion over near-term profitability, investing heavily in long-term initiatives. However, as market sentiment shifted toward profitability, ThredUp’s stock plummeted 97% from its peak. This sharp decline refocused the company’s priorities on becoming free cash flow positive.

From the beginning of 2022 to Q1 2024, ThredUp made significant progress, improving gross profit by 10% while reducing expenses by 11% and transitioning from substantial cash burn to the brink of a free cash flow inflection. By Q1 of 2024, the company appeared ready to showcase the profitability and scalability of its differentiated model. However, two missteps temporarily derailed this trajectory:

European Business Divestiture

ThredUp initially anticipated that its European operations would become free cash flow positive but later determined this was not achievable without significant additional investment. To maintain focus on achieving its broader free cash flow goals, ThredUp made the strategic decision to divest its European operations.

Marketing Experimentation

A trial of a new marketing strategy disrupted growth in Q2 and Q3, leading to lowered 2024 estimates and further dampening investor confidence.

Addressing Challenges and Looking Ahead

Since November 2024 we have believed both challenges have been effectively resolved, setting the stage for 2025 as a pivotal year for growth and free cash flow generation. These improvements, coupled with a strengthening second-hand market, have created a highly compelling investment opportunity.

Growth Potential and Valuation

Over the next five years, we expect ThredUp to achieve high-teens revenue growth with 25-30% incremental adjusted EBITDA margins. By 2030, this trajectory should yield ~$100 million ($0.75 per share) in annual free cash flow—an impressive figure compared to the company’s current market valuation of approximately ~$250 million.

This supports a five-year price target of $19, representing a valuation of 25x 2030 free cash flow—offering a potential return of over 700% from today’s price of ~$2.26.

Post Year End ThredUp Development – January 14th Q4 Preannouncement

On January 14th, ThredUp preannounced Q4 results that significantly exceeded their guidance. While the company had projected a -4% decline in revenue and 1% adjusted EBITDA margins, they instead achieved 9% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 6.5%. Notably, ThredUp highlighted that November showed an acceleration from October, with December accelerating further from November. Based on our analysis, it appears the company exited the year with revenue growth in the high-teens to low-twenties range. Additionally, Q4 incremental EBITDA margins were an impressive 35%.

In the preannouncement, the CEO stated, "We look forward to sustaining this momentum as we turn the page to 2025." This reinforces our confidence that ThredUp has reached a critical inflection point. While the share price has increased approximately 80% in the past week following the pre-announcement, it remains early days. We believe the current share price has yet to fully reflect the momentum and significant potential of the company.

We are excited about the risk/reward.

Closing Remarks

Overall, our holdings are performing well, and I am optimistic about our future investment returns.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your trust and support.

Speak soon,

Jordan McNamee, Founder & Chief Investment Officer

