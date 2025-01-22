Carbon Capture And Storage: Gaining Ground, Despite Challenges

Jan. 22, 2025 8:30 AM ETKRBN, GRN, GRNTF, CRBN, SMOG, KEUA, KCCA, TCBN:CA, AMPD
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.28K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Our top three predictions for carbon capture and storage in 2025 (CCS and CCUS): expect solid infrastructure progress and growing demand, but policy support needs clearer guidance from the US and a firm commitment from Europe.
  • We anticipate continued progress in CCS, despite policy uncertainty from Trump’s second term, German elections, and the upcoming Clean Industrial Deal in Europe.
  • The US is expected to maintain its lead, with CCS potentially increasing fourfold by 2030.

Sustainable practices for carbon reduction of factories. Renewable energy. Wind and solar power for sustainable energy. Sustainable transportation. Green energy. Carbon offsets and carbon credits.

Fahroni

By Gerben Hieminga & Coco Zhang

In 2024, carbon capture and storage (CCS) saw significant progress with increased policy support, streamlined permitting, and greater industry interest. Recognised for its role in achieving a net-zero economy, CCS conferences also attracted record attendance levels.

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.28K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRBN--
KraneShares Global Carbon ETF
GRN--
iPath® Series B Carbon ETN
GRNTF--
iPath® Global Carbon ETN
CRBN--
iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF
SMOG--
VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News