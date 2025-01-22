I rate iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BATS:BALI) a Buy, for income investors interested in an actively managed fund seeking lower volatility than the broader U.S. equity market. The ETF is considered a nontraditional equity asset classification, and
BALI: Monthly Option Income With Market Growth
Summary
- iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF offers enhanced income through dividend stocks and call options, growth potential via large cap stocks and S&P 500 futures.
- BlackRock is currently waiving the management fee on iShares BALI until March 31, 2025.
- The pro-business outlook under the new administration, including deregulation and potential Fed rate cuts, supports a bullish view for BALI's underlying stocks.
- I rate the BALI ETF a Buy for income investors seeking lower volatility and monthly dividends with a 7.01% annual yield.
