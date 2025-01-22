LG Display Co., Ltd (LPL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

LG Display Co., Ltd (NYSE:LPL) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 22, 2025 ET

Company Participants

Brian Heo - Head of Investor Relations

Sung-Hyun Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Lee Ki-Yong - Business Intelligence

Kim Chun Deok - Vice President of Large Display Planning and Management

Kim Jeong Dong - Team Head of Medium Display Business Strategy

Son Ki Hwan - VP of Auto Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Kim Dongwon - KB Securities

Jimmy Yoon - UBS

NamKung Hyon - Shinhan Investment & Securities

Won Suk Chung - iM Securities

Kim Sung - Kim Securities

Brian Heo

Good afternoon. I am Brian Heo, in charge of LG Display's IR team. On behalf of the company, thank you to all the participants for joining us today in our Q4 2024 earnings call.

Today, I have with me our CFO, Kim Sung-Hyun; Lee Ki-Yong, who is in charge of Business Intelligence; Kim Chun Deok, Vice President of Large Display Planning and Management; Kim Jeong Dong, Team Head of Medium Display Business Strategy; in charge of Small Display Planning and Management and Son Ki Hwan, VP of Auto Marketing.

Today's conference call will be conducted in both Korean and English. And for more details, please refer to the provisional earnings, which we disclosed today or the IR Events section on the company's website. Also before we begin, please take a moment to read the disclaimer.

As a reminder, today's results are based on consolidated IFRS standards prepared for your benefit and has yet to receive an audit by an outside auditor.

Now allow me to begin with our fourth quarter earnings for 2024. With continuing OLED-centric business structure upgrade, smartphone panel shipment in Q4 showed a sizable expansion resulting in revenue increase of 15% Q-over-Q and 6% year-over-year, reporting KRW 7,832.9 billion.

Coupled